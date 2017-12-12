Disco fun for Isle of Wight Rainbows

Suzanne shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Girlguiding. Ed

Rainbows from across the Island danced the night away at a pre-Christmas disco recently.

It was one of the few occasions when both the Needles and Puckpool Sections, which between them cover the whole of the Isle of Wight, have joined forces for an event.

Organised by Carol Firth (Commissioner for Needles) this event saw not only disco dancing, but games and other activities including refreshments.

New dances were introduced by Jasmine and Robyn and the disco music was provided by DJ Alan.

Ten year celebration

At the end of the evening everyone joined in wishing Carol Firth well and she was presented with a bouquet having been a District/Section Commissioner for ten years.

Everyone had a really good time and the Rainbows enjoyed making new friends by meeting girls from various Island towns other than their own area.

Image: © Suzanne Whitewood