Deadline for discretionary grant for businesses affected by Lockdown #2 brought forward

More than 340 Island businesses severely impacted by the recent month-long lockdown have been awarded £940,000 in discretionary grants by the Isle of Wight Council.

The Island was the first area in the Solent region to get the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) scheme up and running to swiftly help local businesses under the national lockdown.

Deadline looming

The local discretionary scheme will now formally close to applications from Tuesday 15th December, but outstanding payments will still be processed after that date.

Eligible Island businesses which have not yet applied are encouraged to do so by the cut-off date, via the Website.

Local councils were given discretion to meet local needs under the government-funded ARG scheme, and were encouraged to help businesses not legally required to close, but severely impacted by the lockdown restrictions between 5th November and 2nd December.

Whittle: Encourage eligible businesses to continue to apply

Cabinet member for regeneration and business development, Cllr Wayne Whittle, said:

“We saw it as vital to help Island businesses as quickly as possible under the recent government grant schemes, and our staff have been pulling out all the stops to process applications as they have come in. “I am very pleased we have been able to very effectively use the local discretionary scheme, the ARG, to help a wider range of Island businesses. “I would encourage eligible businesses to continue to apply under the ARG scheme until the closing date.”

Local Restrictions Support Grant Fund

The ARG scheme is in addition to the larger Local Restrictions Support Grant Fund (LRSG), a property-related, non-discretionary grant scheme based on business rates qualification. To date a total of 1,617 Island businesses have received £2.383 million under the LRSG.

The LRSG was available to businesses required to close under the November lockdown, including non-essential retail, leisure, hospitality, sports clubs and personal care such as hairdressing and beauty. The government is yet to confirm a closing date for applications under this scheme.

Whittle: Many Island businesses have been in a fragile position

Cllr Whittle said:

“Throughout the pandemic many Island businesses have been in a fragile position, and we remain committed and determined to ensuring all possible avenues of assistance are accessible to them. “These two recent schemes have proved a vital help, following on from similar grant initiatives earlier in the year, which helped around 4,600 Island businesses to the tune of £51 million during and after the first national lockdown. “I would particularly like to praise all those council staff who have worked so hard to process all these schemes efficiently and responsibly, and in support of our Island economy.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council, in their own words. Ed

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0