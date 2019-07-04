‘Do you support fox hunting Bob Seely?’ asks Isle of Wight Labour

Island Labour say that Bob Seely supported lifting the ban before the 2017 election, then switched sides. They call on him to “come out in the open and tell us whether he would vote to keep the ban”.

As the ongoing circus of the Tory leadership contest continues, the candidates have turned to issues which motivate their small, elderly and unrepresentative  party membership. This morning, Jeremy Hunt claimed that as leader, he would bring back fox-hunting.

Before the 2017 General Election, when the Conservative Party included a pledge to remove the hunting ban in its manifesto, Bob Seely supported the return of fox-hunting. Today, Island Labour seeks clarification from Mr Seely over whether he, like Mr Hunt, still supports the repeal of the hunting ban, and would restore fox-hunting.

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, said,

“Fox-hunting is a barbaric practice, rightly loathed by the great majority of us. Tearing terrified animals apart for entertainment says so much about the warped morality of those who practice it. The last Labour government rightly banned this cruel and ridiculous activity. The Tories have been itching to restore it ever since.

“Mr Seely supported lifting the ban before the 2017 election. Then, when May abandoned her manifesto pledge, he smoothly switched sides. It’s time for him to come out in the open and tell us whether he would vote to keep the ban, as his constituents wish, or would seek to repeal it.”

Image: bethanyegan under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 4th July, 2019 9:39am

3 Comments on "‘Do you support fox hunting Bob Seely?’ asks Isle of Wight Labour"

mistercee

Jeremy Hunts announcement that he will bring back fox hunting is simply meant to appeal to the 100,000 Tory Party members who are about to choose their new leader, it’s a ploy to gain votes in the leadership contest.

I believe any politician, be it Hunt, Johnston, Seeley, or Farage for that matter, will hemorrhage votes if they try to repeal the fox hunting ban.

4, July 2019 10:12 am
Another Perspective

Can you just imagine the next General Election?

The Tory’s will be offering everything to secure another term in office where they’ll deliver nothing.

Time for the country to rid itself of these charlatans.

4, July 2019 11:47 am
Mark L Francis

I suspect he will either come out against fox-hunting or keep quiet.
So what’s it to be then? Evidently Hunt thinks this will play to the Tory faithful, even if normal people are repelled by it.
Nominative determinism strikes again (I understand a “Johnson” is US slang.)

4, July 2019 10:16 am
