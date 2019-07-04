‘Do you support fox hunting Bob Seely?’ asks Isle of Wight Labour

Julian shares this latest news of behalf of Island Labour. Ed

As the ongoing circus of the Tory leadership contest continues, the candidates have turned to issues which motivate their small, elderly and unrepresentative party membership. This morning, Jeremy Hunt claimed that as leader, he would bring back fox-hunting.

Before the 2017 General Election, when the Conservative Party included a pledge to remove the hunting ban in its manifesto, Bob Seely supported the return of fox-hunting. Today, Island Labour seeks clarification from Mr Seely over whether he, like Mr Hunt, still supports the repeal of the hunting ban, and would restore fox-hunting.

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, said,

“Fox-hunting is a barbaric practice, rightly loathed by the great majority of us. Tearing terrified animals apart for entertainment says so much about the warped morality of those who practice it. The last Labour government rightly banned this cruel and ridiculous activity. The Tories have been itching to restore it ever since. “Mr Seely supported lifting the ban before the 2017 election. Then, when May abandoned her manifesto pledge, he smoothly switched sides. It’s time for him to come out in the open and tell us whether he would vote to keep the ban, as his constituents wish, or would seek to repeal it.”

Image: bethanyegan under CC BY 2.0