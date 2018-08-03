Don’t fall for fake care services telephone scam, warn council

The council share this latest news. Ed

Fake care services are being offered by telephone callers posing as Isle of Wight Council staff, trading standards has warned.

An elderly woman was targeted this week by a caller, whose name appeared as ‘council’ on her mobile phone.

Having declined the offer of a carer, she was later offered an occupational therapist, which was followed by a request for her bank details towards a personal assessment.

The caller also threatened to stop other benefits, if she did not call back.

The woman recognised it was a scam and did not part with any money.

IWC: “We urge people to be vigilant”

Carol Tozer, director of adult social care at the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“People need to be aware of anyone calling unexpectedly alleging to be from adult social care and asking them for any information, especially financial. “The receipt of adult social care is means tested and we operate a dedicated team of people whose job it is to ask our residents about their income and savings. “This is only done after an assessment of need (or a review of an existing support plan) and this team all carry identification and contact the person prior to asking for any financial information, which is usually done face to face. “We urge people to be vigilant. “Never divulge your bank details over the phone and only ever share your financial details to an authorised person from adult social care.”

Get in touch

Anyone concerned that they may have been the victim of scam can call the council’s trading standards advice line on 823000.

Image: mike_stach_-_koelsche_fotografie under CC BY 2.0