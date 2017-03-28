Don’t miss out on your slice of the Community Action Awards

Amanda shares this latest news from Community Action. Ed

The Community Action Awards 2017 are open now for applications.

Community Action Isle of Wight runs an annual competition to encourage and reward the dedication within the Island’s voluntary sector.

Any voluntary or community group on the Island can enter and have the opportunity to win prize money of up to £1,500 for their organisation.

It’s really easy to apply, see the Information leaflet below for full details.

Applications need to be returned to Community Action by the closing date 5pm, Wednesday 29th March 2017.





For any further information please contact Amanda Coyle tel: 539377 email: acoyle@actioniw.org.uk