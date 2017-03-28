The Isle of Wight council has done a u-turn and will now be allowing Floaty McFloatface to be included in the nominations for a new name for the Cowes floating bridge.

At last full council, Cllr Chris Whitehouse suggested the naming competition, and a week later a press release from the council announced the news including the veto of the name ‘Floaty McFloatface’ saying

“And no, we won’t be calling it Floaty McFloatface! We’ll be vetoing that suggestion!”

1,600+ strong petition

Last night OnTheWight shared news of an online petition calling for Floaty McFloatface to be included in the competition and within hours gained over 1,600 signatures.

Council do about turn

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, has today announced a u-turn on the decision to not include Floaty McFloatface in the nominations.

Cllr Stewart says:

“When my Administration says we’ll ask Island residents what they want to call the new floating bridge, we mean it. If Floaty McFloatface is out in front in terms of popularity, that suggestion will not be vetoed by officers. Today our cross-party Executive unanimously decided to overturn any decision by officers to rule out Floaty, or any other suggestion provided it isn’t offensive. “Keep the names and the votes coming in, this competition for a new name for boring old Floating Bridge 6 could really put the Island on the map.”

Residents have until 7th April to make their suggestions via the council’s Facebook Page and the best six (not sure by whose standard) will then go to the public vote.

Image: © IWC and Martin Linnenbruger