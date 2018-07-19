Don’t miss the Green Street Studio Open Studio this weekend

Head to Sue Paraskeva’s Ryde workshop and creative space over the weekend of 20-23 July where she and three other artists will be showcasing a selection of porcelain, contemporary textiles, jewellery and abstract paintings.

Image: © Steve Thearle

This weekend (starting Friday) brings the rare chance to meet a small group of artists exhibiting together for the 2018 Open Studio weekend (see where and when).

Tucked away off Green Street in Ryde you’ll find Sue Paraskeva’s workshop and creative space where she and three other artists will be showcasing a selection of porcelain, contemporary textiles, jewellery and abstract paintings.

Sue Paraskeva will be showing her finely thrown porcelain and stoneware tableware. Clays are mixed to create three colours and bowls are altered to sit at a slight angle creating a contemporary feel using traditional techniques.

All work is simply glazed inside, unglazed outside and reduction fired to 1260oc in a gas kiln.

Image: © Julian Winslow

Seconds, past pieces and preview of new works in progress will be exhibited and available to purchase during the open weekend.

Abi Wheeler uses traditional textile construction methods such as quilting and hand knitting to create contemporary pieces.

Image: © Abi Wheeler

Abi’s work explores constructed artefacts made in coastal communities. Her latest pieces explore the lifejacket as a symbol of safety in precarious times.

Lauren Griffiths is an award-winning jewellery designer, trained at the prestigious School of Jewellery, Birmingham,UK and founder of Little Joy Jewellery. Lauren’s ethos is simple; minimalist jewellery, mindfully made.

Image: © Lauren Griffiths Little Joy Jewellery

Specialising in Fairtrade Jewellery created with meaning, materials are carefully selected and responsibly sourced with every piece made to order.

Laura Hathaway is a visual artist examining the properties and absorbency of pigments and oils against surfaces; focusing in on the effects of layering, opacities and manipulation.

Image: © Laura Hathaway. ‘The Tide Rises’

Painting directly onto a surface with her hands, the physicality of pressing, smearing and transforming ink, glass and paper captures feelings and movements.Probing expressive potential and the Sue Paraskevarole of chance, the works transform through unexpected and accidental outcomes.

Laura will be showing a number of abstract paintings exploring expressive mark making selected in response to the space and artists exhibiting together at 22a Green Street.

Where and when
You can visit the artists at Green Street Studio, 22a Green Street, Ryde PO33 2QT

The studio is open 10am-5pm daily between Friday 20 July until Monday 23 July 2018.

