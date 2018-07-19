Isle of Wight council launch their Regeneration Strategy

The Isle of Wight council presented their draft Regeneration Strategy for the Isle of Wight today (Thursday). The Strategy was launched at the ‘Annual’ Regeneration Conference at Lakeside Hotel in Wootton.

The afternoon saw ‘keynote speeches’ from Peter Tomlinson, Chamber of Commerce; John Irvine, Wightfibre; Clive Tilley, Wightlink; Phil Dominey, SW Railway and Mark Rhodes, Hose Rhodes & Dickson.

Visions for the Island

Masters students from Portsmouth School of Architecture shared their award-winning vision for the future of Shanklin and other sites around the Island (more to follow on that later).

The Regeneration team gave an update on the programme and launched their draft strategy (see below).

Having attended and seen the presentations, the vision was refreshing and stimulating to hear – look out for our Podcast interviews over the next few days.

Draft Strategy

In the meantime, you can read the vision yourselves in the document below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version. It’s a long read, but comprehensive and worth working your way through if you have an interest in any regeneration plans.

IWC Draft Regeneration Strategy by OnTheWightNews on Scribd