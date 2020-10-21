Don’t miss the Harp on Wight International festival online this weekend

As with many events planned for 2020, rather than deny music lovers for at least another year, the annual Harp on Wight International Festival have moved their activities online.

Not only that, but the online concerts and workshops with leading harpists are all provided completely free of charge.

Where and when

Taking place from Friday 23rd to Monday 26th October (this coming weekend, livestreams of the events can be accessed via the Harp on Wight International YouTube channel or the Harp on Wight Facebook page.

The concerts and workshops will remain online for two months after their initial livestream.

Watch this trailer to the Festival for an idea of what to expect.

Find out more

The concerts and workshops are free to access, but as part of each livestream they have set up a JustGiving page for anyone wishing to make a donation to the festival.

If you have any questions relating to the online festival , or if you require any further information please email [email protected] or call (01983) 730930.

To find out more visit Harp On Wight Website.