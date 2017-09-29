Don’t miss the Kathkali performance this Sunday

Earlier this year whilst killing some time in Southampton at their amazing City Art Gallery, we came across a room filled with an exhibition by the New Carnival Company.

It was a celebration of Kathkali – a masterpiece of sacred theatre that erupts on stage with striking visual images that expose the magical world of South India.

Nurtured for centuries by the remarkable people of Kerala, Kathakali leads the audience into the entrancing world of storytelling.

This Sunday (1st October) evening sees The Kala Chethena Kathakali Company make their way across the Solent to Quay Arts.

Celebrating 30 years of touring the UK, direct from Kerala, with unforgettable Kathakali performances performed by top international performers, superb singers, rhythmic drummers and highly skilled make-up artists. The Kala Chethena Kathakali Company was founded in 1987 by Kathakali make up specialist, Kalamandalam Barbara Vijayakumar and Kathakali actor, Kalamandalam Vijayakumar. The company has presented more than 1,750 performances, 3,500 workshops and 23 exhibitions introducing the art of Kathakali to thousands of people all over the country.

“They perform with amazing grace and dignity. Intense, hypnotic and spectacularly beautiful.” The Daily Telegraph

Where and when

The event takes place at Quay Arts, Newport on Sunday 1st October between 7:30pm to 9:30pm. Tickets are £10 each and available online, by calling the Box Office or in person.

This should be a fantastic event and one well worth supporting.