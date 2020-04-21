Don’t miss the Lyrids meteor shower tonight

If the cloud stays away you could be in for a treat tonight (Tuesday) as the Lyrids Meteor Shower is set to light the skies.

This show is strictly for night owls though, as the best time of night to see the meteor shower is between midnight and 3am.

Perch yourself at the window. in your garden, or on your balcony and you could see up to 18 meteors an hour.

Find out more

You can find more information about the Lyrids Meteor Shower here with more information from BBC Newsround here.

Thanks to Debbie for the heads-up.

© Perseid Meteor Shower by Ainsley Bennett / Visit Isle of Wight