Don’t miss the Lyrids meteor shower tonight

Astronomists and anyone hoping to make a wish on a shooting star will be watching the skies tonight as a stunning meteor shower is expected to peak

If the cloud stays away you could be in for a treat tonight (Tuesday) as the Lyrids Meteor Shower is set to light the skies.

This show is strictly for night owls though, as the best time of night to see the meteor shower is between midnight and 3am.

Perch yourself at the window. in your garden, or on your balcony and you could see up to 18 meteors an hour.

You can find more information about the Lyrids Meteor Shower here with more information from BBC Newsround here.

Thanks to Debbie for the heads-up.

© Perseid Meteor Shower by Ainsley Bennett / Visit Isle of Wight

Tuesday, 21st April, 2020 8:28pm

By

