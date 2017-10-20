This advice in from the Environment Agency. Ed

As Storm Brian approaches, strong winds are expected along southern and western England Friday and into Saturday which is coupled with high tides.

We’re urging people near the coast to take extra care due to the risk of large waves, spray and possible coastal flooding in these areas.

Don’t risk lives with ‘storm selfies’

We warn against putting yourself in unnecessary danger by taking ‘storm selfies’ or driving through flood water.

If driving, remember that just 30cm is enough to move your car.

Are you affected?

You can check whether you’re affected by visiting the Website.

This warning has been issued for the Isle of Wight: