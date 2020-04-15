Police seek man accused of inappropriately touching a women in Newport

Do you recognise this man?



Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with an indecent assault on a 20 year old woman in Newport High Street.

Touched inappropriately

The victim was inside a shop on the High Street when a man, described as slim and with a shaved head, has approached her and touched her inappropriately.

The suspect, who was wearing a black gilet with a dark hoody underneath, then left the shop and walked off towards St James’s Square.

Get in touch

If you recognise the man in the image or you have any information about this incident, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 4420 0092 561.

Headline Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0