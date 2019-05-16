Traffic lights on Forest Road petition almost 7,000 strong

A petition launched following the fatal road traffic incident on Forest Road last month has attracted almost 7,000 signatures.

Created by young Islander, Cameron Palin, the petition calls for the Isle of Wight council to install traffic lights at the junction of Forest Road with Betty Haunt Lane.

Last week, another incident took place at the same junction, with two passengers have to be freed by firefighters.

Many Islanders have concerns

Cameron told OnTheWight,

“After a month and one day since the accident took place the Isle of Wight council has still not made an attempt to address or publicly discuss this public safety issue. “There are many comments on the petition from Island residents raising their concerns, even an East Cowes driving instructor, who said he did not like taking his pupils there. “A fatality has occurred and this has to be addressed urgently followed by an Islandwide review into traffic calming measures.”



Presenting petition to IWC

Cameron is hoping the petition will be received by the Isle of Wight council at the next full council meeting in July.

At their Annual Meeting, the full council last night voted to change the way petitions are received by members of the public.

Full details of the changes are listed in our earlier article.

Image: oatsy40 under CC BY 2.0