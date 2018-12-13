East Cowes Cllr meets with owner of previous Floating Bridge

East Cowes councillor, Cllr Karl Love, said he had met with the owners of Floating Bridge 5 on several occasions in recent weeks, and thought it was possible the old chain ferry could be brought back into service.

The former bridge is still moored in Gosport and for sale, with the price on application. A spokesperson for the owner, Apollo Duck, said there had been significant interest from abroad and the vessel could soon be sent overseas.

Love: Restoring confidence in the service

Cllr Love said,

“If it were possible to bring back the old bridge, even if it was only a temporary solution until the new bridge issues are resolved, then it would go some way to restoring confidence in the service.”

He said he did not know if it would be feasible, but he was prepared to listen to the different options.

Mistake to sell off FB5

He said it was a mistake to sell off the old bridge before it was known whether the new one would work properly.

He added,

“I’m very happy to hear other people’s suggestions and, from what I have heard in my discussions, there is a credible option which any council should be willing to listen to. “Of course this alternative might amount to nothing but one must consider it when presented with the current catastrophic situation.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Virtual Wight