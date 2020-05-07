Essential travel only on Wightlink this weekend, urges ferry company CEO

On Monday Red Funnel reassured Islanders that there will only be essential travel to the Isle of Wight over this upcoming May Bank Holiday weekend, and that there had been no increase in passenger booking numbers.

Today (Thursday) Wightlink has reminded customers to continue to follow the Government’s instructions and stay at home – particularly over the coming Bank Holiday weekend – to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

In a personal message from Wightlink’s Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield, Wightlink has urged those customers with bookings to change their booking to a future date unless their visit is essential.

Greenfield: Help us protect those living on the Isle of Wight

At a time when the ferry operator would be transporting many thousands of visitors to the Isle of Wight, Wightlink has reiterated its role in carrying essential goods, services and key workers only, for the time being.

Keith Greenfield, Wightlink’s Chief Executive added,