Exhibition that puts feelings in the frame

The latest exhibition at the People’s Pop-Up Gallery PPUG will show artwork created by ten residents of Newport Residential Care. Reconnections draws on themes of reconnecting with oneself, the community and to the environment.

Culmination of 15 week project

The mixed media work was produced during a 15 week long project facilitated by Independent Arts (IA) working with artists Leigh Jackman, Trudie Wilson and Mark Lloyd.

Each workshop was based around the participants perception of themselves and their environment.

Experimenting with different techniques

Graphic designer, Mark Lloyd, said,

“We started by searching for words and symbols that best described our feelings either to a place or to ourselves. “Using a camera we took pictures of letters from typography and signage around Newport and at other times participants experimented with photographic techniques, finding meaning in shadows and reflections as a way to communicate their inner feelings.”

Ten residents took part

Newport Residential Care is currently home to 29 people some of who live with a variety of conditions including dementia, isolation, poor mental health, anxiety and addiction.

Ten residents participated in the project learning a variety of new art disciplines from photography, printing, painting, wire drawing and collage work.

Tapping into creative abilities

Lynne Rose, Newport Residential Care Manager, said,

“Newport Residential Care is a safe place where a journey of recovery can begin. Some of the residents here feel isolated or stigmatised by society, so we try to rebuild their self-esteem, helping to give them the tools to change their future. “The Independent Arts project enabled people to learn new skills and tap into their creative abilities. It was wonderful watching how confidence began to grow as their artwork took shape.”

Where and when

You can see Reconnections at PPUG between 8th June – 30th June (open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10.30-3.30pm).

Open view Tuesday 11th June 4pm-6pm all welcome. PPUG is manned by volunteers, any schedule changes will be show on social media.

Changing lives through arts

Changing lives through arts is very much the impetus behind IA. Established in 1987, they now lead the way on the Island for arts-based social prescribing. PPUG is a vibrant new arts space located at 33 High Street, Newport.

As well as changing programme of exhibitions you will also will be able to find out about workshops, classes and groups designed to help improve mental and physical well-being.

