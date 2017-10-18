Faber and Faber: Learn about the 90 years of excellence in cover design

Carolyn shares details of this upcoming event on behalf of The Arts Society Isle of Wight At Quay Arts (formerly Vectis Decorative and Fine Arts Society). Ed

Founded in 1929 in London, Faber and Faber is one of the world’s great publishing houses and the last to remain independent. Their list of authors include twelve Nobel Laureates and six Booker Prize winner. They publish the foremost voices in fiction, non-fiction, poetry and drama with writers including T.S Eliot, Ted Hughes, Harold Pinter, Sylvia Plath, Samuel Beckett and Seamus Heaney.

As the grandson of its founder, our lecturer, Tony Faber grew up steeped in its books. He was Managing Director for four years and remains on the board. This lecture traces its history through its illustrations, covers and designs.

It will feature artists from Rex Whistler and Barnett Freedman to Peter Blake and Damien Hirst and design concepts from the typographical excellence pioneered by Berthold Wolpe to the various ‘grids’ used by the agency Pentagram.

Slides will range from book covers and photos of key individuals to illustrations of the concepts behind the designs. The talk will also be peppered with personal insight and anecdotes, whether it be Lord of the Flies being rescued off the slush pile, or the decision made, while Tony was Managing Director, to turn down Life of Pi.

Where and when

The lecture at Quay Arts Centre, Newport on Thursday 19th October begins at 8pm (running until 9.15pm), but the cafe is open from 6.30pm if anyone wants to take advantage of a meal or drinks before the lecture.

The cost to visitors is £8.

For more details see the The Arts Society Isle of Wight At Quay Arts Website.

