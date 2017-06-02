Fairweather Festival: Professor Green announced as headline act

Callum shares exciting news about the Fairweather Festival. Ed

Fairweather Festival are honoured to confirm that Professor Green will be bringing the ‘Over the Hill’ stage to a triumphant close ON 2nd September.

Since winning Breakthrough Artist Of The Year at the 2010 BT Digital Music Awards and Best Rapper at the 2010 MOBO Awards Professor Green has gone from strength to strength, producing tracks with Lily Allen and Emeli Sande plus 9 UK Top 40s and of course his huge number one hit ‘Read All About It’.

Professor Green Aka Stephen Manderson has been an icon in recent times for Mind and CALM, two life changing mental health charities. His documentary ‘Suicide and Me’ where he uncovered the facts about his father’s suicide and depression was a true game changer and had an Impact beyond compare. We could not think of anyone better or more suited to close the main stage on our special day.

Atomic Kitten

Joining Professor Green on the mainstage will be everyone’s favourite girl group from the 90s, Atomic Kitten.

They will be bringing their incredible collection of number one hits including “Whole Again”, “The Tide Is High” and “Eternal Flame”.

The Chuckle Brothers

If that wasn’t enough, we are also super excited to confirm that childhood heroes, The Chuckle Brothers will be joining us at Los Altos Park for some ‘Me to You’ action.

Their performance at Bestival 2015 was one of the biggest all weekend, we cannot wait to see their antics on the park! True entertainment!

FooR

Completing the first wave of artists is FooR. The future of music! FooR are pioneering the return of the garage genre. They have hosted four sell out ‘Yosh’ events in the last year, as well as hosting their own stage at the Isle Of Wight Festival! Last year FooR became festival favourites playing some of the UK biggest festivals including EDC, Isle Of Wight, Bestival, Garage Nation to name a few.

With one of the best live shows we’ve ever witnessed FooR will be coming to Los Altos off the back of a HUGE performance at the Isle of Wight Festival where they warm up and entertain the crowd for the big top headliner on Saturday night – Definitely worth going to catch that set if you’re at the Isle of Wight Festival. Go and see what FooR are all about! They really are the future!

Exactly what the town needs

Callum Fairweather said,

“I’ve been keeping this all under wraps for a while now – no one was expecting some actual REAL artists to be playing at the little Los Altos Park in Sandown! It’s exactly what the town needs and exactly the exposure we need to push the message of ending the stigma surrounding mental health! “I’m so proud and overwhelmed but I’ve really focused on having something for everyone when curating this line-up! I urge everyone to come down, bring their children and have a great day. It really is going to be a family fun day – with some awesome music! “The talent we have coming up on the Island is absolutely incredible and is a main focus – Goo Lagoon, Freazy & Just Eden are definitely ones to catch and keep an eye on! Grab a ticket and come on down!”

Also featuring over the day

Ex N-dubz Frontman ‘Dappy’, Bassline Pioneer ‘Darkzy’, X Factor heart-throb ‘Luke Friend’, The Incredibly beautiful voice of singer/songwriter ‘Lloyd Llewellyn’ and the very best of upcoming local talent in the shape of: Just Eden, Goo Lagoon, Groove Union, Freazy, Avocado Sunrise, Velox & Druu.

Tickets are available online now – Adult £20, Student £15, Child U12 £10, Family £45.

We are actively searching for sponsorship, stall holders and traders – please email us at hello@fairweatherfestival.co.uk with any enquiries.

