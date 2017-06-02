Speedway: Warriors hopeful of securing new faces

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

Wightlink Warriors 41 Plymouth Devils 49

For the second time this season the Devils lapped up the wide open spaces of the Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium track to run out winners in last night’s National Trophy speedway meeting and earning top spot in the south west mini group.

All round strength was the key to the Devils’ victory with impressive reserve Henry Atkins contributing a dozen points to match that of his team’s number one rider Steve Boxall. In contrast the Warriors relied almost exclusively on their three heat leaders for the bulk of the team’s points with the bottom end exposed again.

Meeting highlights

In front of an excellent half term crowd, the highlight of the meeting was heat 13 where home riders Ben Wilson and Liam Carr outpaced the ever pressing Boxall in the closest of contests.

In fact the home side were not helped by speedy guest, Liam Carr, having to take two fifteen metre penalties for separate tape offences in races he realistically could have expected to win.

Hopeful of securing some new faces

A clearly disappointed co-promoter Martin Widman took to the microphone to explain during an interval interview that serious attempts had been made within the past week to sign riders to improve the team.

Whilst these approaches had met with rejection, Widman reported further enquiries were under way and the Warriors were very hopeful of securing some new faces very shortly.

Collection for Wilson

The bucket collection for Ben Wilson raised at least £128, which he accepted during the evening, expressing gracious thanks to all who contributed.

Wightlink Warriors:

Ben Wilson 12, Tyler Govier R/R, James Cockle 10+1, Chris Widman 5, Liam Carr 12+1, Jamie Sealey 1, Alex Spooner 1, Jamie Bursill 0.

Plymouth Devils:

Steve Boxall 12, Richard Andrews 4+1, Lee Smart 6+2, Callum Walker 8+1, Benji Compton 5, Rob Parker 2+1, Henry Atkins 12+2.

Warrior fans will be hoping these possible team changes come sooner rather than later because next up is a home league match against the strong looking Belle Vue Colts. Race day changes to Tuesday next week (6 June) with the usual 19.00 start.

Image: © Ian Groves

