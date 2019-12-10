Fascinating history of women’s lives on the Isle of Wight revealed in new book

Ask somebody to give you the name of a woman from history and they’ll probably give you that of a queen. If not royalty, it’ll be a famous courtesan, a noblewoman, a rogue. Some women manage to be all four things at once.

Take a look outside, however, and you’ll see a diverse range of women, all with their own set of experiences, preferences, feelings and thoughts – their own stories. And every one of these women will have just one thing in common; they are completely and utterly ordinary.

A History of Women’s Lives of the Isle of Wight

Ordinary women don’t make it into history books – until now. A History of Women’s Lives of the Isle of Wight focuses on women who were living on the Island between 1850 and 1950.

These ladies were just like the women you see every single day. They thought their own thoughts; they felt their own feelings; and they have been lost to time. Because a woman must be more than ordinary to be remembered.

Except what is ordinary?

Is it a single mother nursing her child through a deadly disease? Is it giving up on your own dreams to take on the role of mother when yours passes on?

Is it becoming one of the greatest artists of the modern era, only to wind up with none of your paintings on display in any of the most prestigious museums?

We’re not all queens. But in being ordinary, maybe we’re really extraordinary.

About the Author

Daisy Plant has always been fascinated with stories. Imagine her joy when she discovered history, and realised that the world was made up of millions of individual ones all bound together.

She decided early on that she was going to dedicate herself to sharing stories – both real and imagined.

Daisy said,

“My own family history has strong ties to the Isle of Wight on my mother’s side. While researching, I discovered many interesting but little-known figures in my tree. “I also noticed that researching my female ancestors was usually harder than researching their husbands, brothers and sons simply because the information wasn’t there. They slipped through the cracks. But the snippets of their lives I was finding, whether through word-of-mouth from older relatives or old newspaper archives, were fascinating. “Branching out, if my relatives were doing all these interesting things, what were their neighbours up to? What about their friends? A History of Women’s Lives on the Isle of Wight is very much a story of ordinary women. And those ordinary women were my inspiration.”

A History of Women’s Lives of the Isle of Wight is her first book, but she has experience writing historical fiction in the form of radio-play, 1916.

