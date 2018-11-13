Ferry companies claim reliable services in reply to MP’s questions

The MP says he’s pleased the operators are taking responsibility for incidents seriously and that they understand passengers’ frustrations and anger over what’s happened over last few months.

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

MP Bob Seely has received responses from the Isle of Wight’s three ferry companies in the light of disruption and incidents since August.

Bob wrote to Red Funnel, Wightlink and Hovertravel asking them to explain disruption to cross-Solent services due “to technical and mechanical faults, legal issues and accidents”.

He also said there had been cancellations due to weather conditions.

Claims of reliable services
In reply, both Wightlink and Hovertravel apologised to passengers for disruption, but both pointed their services were reliable.

Red Funnel told Bob several accidents in the Medina involving its vessels were being “comprehensively investigated” and it said it had experienced far less disruption than other operators.

It added it was committed to operating a safe and reliable service.

Seely: Pleased they “understand passengers’ frustrations”
Bob said:

“I am pleased that all the operators are taking their responsibility for these incidents seriously and that they understand passengers’ frustrations and anger over what has happened over the last few months.

“I have noted what all three companies have said but I will continue to monitor their performance.”

Tuesday, 13th November, 2018 12:09pm

2 Comments on "Ferry companies claim reliable services in reply to MP's questions"

davimel

Errr, sorry Bob but telling you that they are reliable whilst apologising for the disruption and a promise to keep investigating the almighty cock up re-arranging the berths at Cowes etc is not really an answer. And your promise to “continue to monitor their performance” doesn’t exactly fill one with hope for a reliable service.

13, November 2018 12:52 pm
13, November 2018 12:52 pm
richard

That will have them quaking in their boots then!

Vote Up00Vote Down
13, November 2018 12:52 pm
