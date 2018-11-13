Ferry companies claim reliable services in reply to MP’s questions

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

MP Bob Seely has received responses from the Isle of Wight’s three ferry companies in the light of disruption and incidents since August.

Bob wrote to Red Funnel, Wightlink and Hovertravel asking them to explain disruption to cross-Solent services due “to technical and mechanical faults, legal issues and accidents”.

He also said there had been cancellations due to weather conditions.

Claims of reliable services

In reply, both Wightlink and Hovertravel apologised to passengers for disruption, but both pointed their services were reliable.

Red Funnel told Bob several accidents in the Medina involving its vessels were being “comprehensively investigated” and it said it had experienced far less disruption than other operators.

It added it was committed to operating a safe and reliable service.

Seely: Pleased they “understand passengers’ frustrations”

Bob said:

“I am pleased that all the operators are taking their responsibility for these incidents seriously and that they understand passengers’ frustrations and anger over what has happened over the last few months. “I have noted what all three companies have said but I will continue to monitor their performance.”

