Ferry companies respond to OnTheWight’s questions over rumours of ‘freight only’ crossings

At this time of uncertainty and with what is being considered by some, a lack of information coming from the NHS Trust, local authority and Government, rumours still to circulate and fill the voids.

The latest rumour to set panic among Islanders that started spreading yesterday on social media was that the ferry companies were planning to stop all crossings except freight.

Those needing to attend mainland hospitals for chemotherapy or other treatments had their stress levels raised last night as the rumours spread.

No truth to the rumour

OnTheWight contacted both Red Funnel and Wightlink this morning to seek assurance for those, as well as others booked on ferries in the near future, or commuters working on the mainland.

We’re pleased to be able to report that both Red Funnel and Wightlink say there is no truth to the rumours that they will be switching to freight only this week.

We’ve asked a number of follow-up questions and will update once we hear back.

