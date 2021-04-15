Fewer Covid-19 vaccinations on the Isle of Wight in the last week

In the last week on the Isle of Wight fewer than 500 people were given the first dose of a Covid vaccine.

The emphasis, however, is shifting to inviting the next age group in for their first vaccinations — the over 45s.

In the week between 4th and 11th April, 498 first Covid vaccinations were given to Isle of Wight residents, bring the total number of people to have received at least their first dose to 88,348 people, or 73.7 per cent of the Island’s 16+ population.

Data recorded by the National Immunisation Management Service database, published by NHS England, shows in the under 50s cohort, 19,467 people have now had their first dose.

Focus on second doses

With a shortage in the number of vaccine doses in the last fortnight, the focus has been, and will continue to be, on providing second doses to those who had received their first vaccination in January, so it can fit within the 12-week timeframe provided for both stages.

A change in the way the data has been recorded means specific data for the Isle of Wight is now less readily available.

Across the region

With the combination of NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) across Hampshire, Southampton and the Isle of Wight, vaccination figures are now combined whereas before data was recorded by the three separate CCGs.

Across the new CCG area (Hampshire, Southampton and the Island) 1,056,272 Covid vaccines have been given — 860,742 first and 195,530 second doses.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © DK Photography Isle of Wight