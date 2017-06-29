Final summer concert features comic opera with up and coming singers

Thanks to Helen for sharing details of this upcoming event. Ed

Gian Carlo Menotti’s entertaining comic opera, The Old Maid and The Thief, will be performed by a stunning cast of young singers from London, at St. Catherine’s Church, Ventnor on Sunday 2nd July at 3pm.

Originally written for radio, the single act opera lasts one hour and kicks off a mini tour with two performances in different venues in London and two in Cheshire this summer.

Promises laughs for all

The final concert in Sally Halsey’s summer series, the opera, which will be semi-staged, is in English and promises laughs for all, opera buffs or just lovers of good music.

Bertie Watson, bass baritone, stars as the cheeky (and gorgeous) thief. Jessica Thayer, soprano, as Leticia, falls in love with him while he is being kept captive. They are joined by Georgia Mae-Bishop, mezzo-soprano and Kirsty McLean, soprano.

Up and coming singers

These up and coming young singers are currently performing in London: Kirsty, in Holland Park Opera, Jessica in Hampstead Garden Opera, and Georgia and Bertie are returning (post – masters) to the prestigious Guildhall Opera School in September.

Jessica gave us a tempting taste of the opera by singing an aria during her superb concert with Sally earlier in the month.

Critical acclaim

The singers and Sally, piano, met at Trinity Laban College of Music and Dance and have previously worked together to critical acclaim presenting abridged versions of famous operas (eg Carmen in an hour, which was spectacular!) in Puzzle Piece Opera Company.

Tea and cakes will be served in the interval.

Tickets for the opera are £8 adults, £2 children and will be available in advance from helen@con-brio.com or by phoning 01983 852201.

