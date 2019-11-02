Find out more about courses and opportunities at the Isle of Wight College Open Day

The Isle of Wight College has a national reputation for providing quality teaching and learning and has many first class facilities.

On Saturday 30th November (10pm to 2pm) the College will be holding an open day event where you’ll be able to find out more about what they have to offer.

Results speak for themselves

The Isle of Wight College has a proven track record of excellent success rates.

The College provides excellent ‘value added’ for all college learners – this means learners achieved much higher passes than would be expected given the GCSE grades they started with.

What to expect

There is always plenty to see and do at the open events. Here are a few suggestions for you:

Make your way to main reception where you will be greeted by staff at the main entrance and directed to information points.

See the campus and the many first class facilities.

Join in some of the activities on offer.

Talk to tutors at the individual subject desks. You are free to walk around and check out all subjects that you are interested in. Course tutors will be available so you can have a chat and ask any questions about the specific courses.

Enjoy some light refreshments in the College Restaurant.

Ask student services advisers all of your questions, such as whether you might be eligible for financial support, a bus pass or help with child care costs.

Ready to apply? You will be able to apply online and staff available to assist you in applying or you can take an application form away with you and apply when you are ready.

Where your great career begins

There are lots of choices you have to make when deciding to come to college and that the list of options available after school can sometimes be confusing.

In response to the Isle of Wight council’s withdrawal of advice and guidance services to young people in full-time education, The College has ensured its students continue to get the best possible support by appointing Catherine Jackson, a highly qualified careers advisor.

Catherine is recognised by the Institute of Careers Guidance as an advanced practitioner and is a member of the Careers Professional Alliance. She will be happy to advise any College student or prospective student and operates an appointment system as well as drop-in sessions.

Find out more

Head to Isle of Wight College on Saturday 30th November between 10am-2pm.

For more information and contact details, see the Isle of Wight College Website.

The Isle of Wight College can be found on Medina Way (behind B&Q), Newport, PO30 5TA

Our thanks to Isle of Wight College for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.