Find out more about courses and opportunities at the Isle of Wight College Virtual Open Day

The Isle of Wight College has a national reputation for providing quality teaching and learning and has many first class facilities.

The College provides excellent ‘value added’ for all college learners – this means learners achieved much higher passes than would be expected given the GCSE grades they started with.

Whether you’re exploring your options, already sure of your career path, or just want some friendly guidance and info – Isle of Wight College is here for you.

Book a virtual appointment

Join them online at their Virtual Open Day on Saturday 7th November between 10am and 2pm.

Want to find out more about a particular course?

Book a 1-2-1 video or telephone call with course tutors to find out more about your options.

You can book individual 10-minute sessions with one or more course areas.

In some course areas staff will be able to show you a short video of the facilities available.

One-to-one advice and guidance on your options

Whether you are interested in an apprenticeship route or are an adult looking to retrain and develop your skills, staff will be on hand to provide one-to-one advice and guidance on your options – including the government’s new funding for adult skills, which will be launched in April 2021.

Financial support

If you need information about possible financial support while you study, you can ask student services advisers all of your questions, such as whether you might be eligible for financial support, a bus pass or help with child care costs.

Where your great career begins

There are lots of choices you have to make when deciding to come to college and that the list of options available after school can sometimes be confusing.

In response to the Isle of Wight council’s withdrawal of advice and guidance services to young people in full-time education, The College has ensured its students continue to get the best possible support by appointing a highly qualified careers advisor. They will be happy to advise any College student or prospective student.

Find out more

The Virtual Open Day takes place on Saturday 7th November between 10am and 2pm.

To book a virtual appointment please contact the admissions team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01983 535210.

Videos sessions will be available via Microsoft Teams, which you can download on to your phone, laptop or home PC.

Visit the Isle of Wight College Website for more information.

Isle of Wight College: Medina Way, Newport PO30 5TA

CECAMM: Whippingham Technology Park, Whippingham Road PO32 6FY

