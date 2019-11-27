Find out more about end of pier restaurant plans today

Those behind the plans are long-term residents of the Isle of Wight, and say they’re keen to see local people and businesses benefit as much as possible from the pier’s restoration.

Members of the public can find out more today about emerging plans for a restaurant at the end of Totland Pier.

An information event is being held in the Pier Cafe (the dry end of the pier) today (Wednesday 4-8pm) where residents will be able to meet those planning the new venture.

Structural work ongoing
As anyone who has walked along the Totland coast will know, after a long time of nothing happening, over the last few months structural work has been taking place on the pier – with special measures having to take place during the recent violent storms.

Resurrect to its former glory
A spokesperson for Totland Pier Ltd said they were excited to be able to share the new plans to resurrect Totland Pier to its former glory.

All welcome
All are welcome to the event between 4-8pm today in the Pier Cafe, Totland.

Image: Daniel McCullough under CC BY 2.0

