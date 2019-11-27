Help Ventnor Exchange celebrate their fifth birthday this Saturday

This week marks the fifth anniversary of Ventnor Exchange, and on Saturday the team would like to invite you to help them celebrate.

Between noon and 11pm they’ll be offering free cups of tea, with DJs during the afternoon and games in the evening!

Multi-purpose venue

The Exchange is based in the former Post Office and hosts a great record shop (taking part in Record Store Day every year), a bar serving an amazing range of craft beers, cocktails, wines and soft drinks, and they also put on theatre, music and comedy events.

Not only that, but the team host workshops for young people and each year the Exchange becomes the main Box Office for the Ventnor Fringe Festival (which they also run).

Always adding value to Ventnor’s offering

The entire Ventnor Fringe and Exchange team have brought so much to the town over the last decade, with countless references of high praise from national newspapers for their efforts.

So Happy Fifth Birthday Ventnor Exchange – this town certainly wouldn’t be the same without you.

Image: Tony Hand under CC BY 2.0