Newport road closures following road traffic incident

The road has been closed between Briddlesford Road and Blacklands Lane following a road traffic incident.

Island Roads have issued an emergency road closure due to a road traffic incident involving a car and motorcylist.

Staplers Road is closed between its junctions with Briddlesford Road and Blacklands Lane.

Diversion
The diversion will affect Briddlesford Road and Blacklands Lane.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Friday, 27th July, 2018 11:32am

By

