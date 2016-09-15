It’s now been over three months since Robbie Gibson from Crystal Palace was last seen.

His family and friends continue to search and raise awareness of his disappearance, but the last verified sighting was on CCTV in the Shanklin Co-op on Monday 13th June.

Have you seen Robbie?

Robbie is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with grey hair. He wears black rimmed Prada glasses. He has a strong Northern Irish accent.

He was last seen wearing a green/khaki ‘Barbour-style’ jacket, brown trousers and white trainers.

‘Vulnerable headspace’

His family and friends believe Robbie was in a ‘vulnerable headspace’ at the time of his disappearance and would like to know that he is in a safe space and that he is well.

There has been there is no financial (use of credit cards etc), or phone trail since that date.

Get in touch

If you have seen Robbie please contact the Police at Lambeth Missing Person Unit on 07876 131748 or if you prefer, contact the confidential number Missing Person Charity on116 000