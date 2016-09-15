Three months since missing man, Robbie Gibson, was last seen on the Isle of Wight

There has been no financial or phone trails since Robbie was last seen at Co-op in Shanklin on 13th June. His family believe he was in a ‘vulnerable headspace’ and are concerned.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

robbie gibson montage

It’s now been over three months since Robbie Gibson from Crystal Palace was last seen.

His family and friends continue to search and raise awareness of his disappearance, but the last verified sighting was on CCTV in the Shanklin Co-op on Monday 13th June.

Have you seen Robbie?
Robbie is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with grey hair. He wears black rimmed Prada glasses. He has a strong Northern Irish accent.

He was last seen wearing a green/khaki ‘Barbour-style’ jacket, brown trousers and white trainers.

‘Vulnerable headspace’
His family and friends believe Robbie was in a ‘vulnerable headspace’ at the time of his disappearance and would like to know that he is in a safe space and that he is well.

There has been there is no financial (use of credit cards etc), or phone trail since that date.

Get in touch
If you have seen Robbie please contact the Police at Lambeth Missing Person Unit on 07876 131748 or if you prefer, contact the confidential number Missing Person Charity on116 000

Thursday, 15th September, 2016 1:43pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eyT

Filed under: Community, Island-wide, Police, Top story

Print Friendly

.

2 Comments

  1. ansallmoneyfordyouknow


    15.Sep.2016 3:23pm

    I hope he is OK?
    I obviously can’t understand why he would up sticks without warning his siblings?
    and the fact that 3 whole months have passed
    suggests he either left intentionally or he may have come to harm?
    obviously I hope that isn’t the case.
    also his height and distinctive appearance makes hard for him to go unnoticed.
    I hope he will be found safe and sound asap.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  2. Catherine McConville


    23.Dec.2016 7:44pm

    Barry & Oonagh just heard about Robbie our thoughts and prayers are with you at this very difficult time
    Hope you get some good news soon
    Catherine McConville (Gorman)

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

  • Today
  • Error

RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://events.onthewight.com/tomorrow.rss. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*