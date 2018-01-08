The Isle of Wight Fire Service were called to the Isle of Wight Steam Railway car park in Wootton this afternoon following reports of pick-up truck on fire.
The fire service told OnTheWight they received a call just before 2.30pm. One tender from Newport dealt with the fire, which was extinguished just after 3pm.
Explosion
Thanks to Lucy Benton for the heads-up and sharing this dramatic photo she captured during the incident. She told OnTheWight,
“It was the sound of the explosion that made me look out my office window!”
Image: © Lucy Benton
Monday, 8th January, 2018
By Sally Perry
