The Isle of Wight Fire Service were called to the Isle of Wight Steam Railway car park in Wootton this afternoon following reports of pick-up truck on fire.

The fire service told OnTheWight they received a call just before 2.30pm. One tender from Newport dealt with the fire, which was extinguished just after 3pm.

Explosion

Thanks to Lucy Benton for the heads-up and sharing this dramatic photo she captured during the incident. She told OnTheWight,

“It was the sound of the explosion that made me look out my office window!”

Lucy’s photos tell the story well

Image: © Lucy Benton

