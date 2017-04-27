Five new defibrillators for West Wight thanks to work of parish clerk

Paddy shares this latest news. Ed

Thanks to an initiative by Helen Gibbs, Clerk to Totland Parish Council, the community has been given five public access defibrillators.

These will be placed around the Totland, Freshwater and Shalfleet community in strategic positions that complement and enhance existing sites.

The sites identified are Needles Battery, Highdown Inn, The Waterfront Restaurant, Memorial Hall and Shalfleet Stores.

The photo above shows Gill Kennett of Freshwater Parish Council and Paddy Noctor for National Coastwatch receiving their defibrillators from Helen Gibbs.

Thanks also to BHF

Gill Kennett said,

“Thank you to the British Heart Foundation for granting the West Wight these defibrillators and thank you to Totland Parish Clerk for her hard work.”

Now better equipped to immediately offer help

Paddy Noctor said,