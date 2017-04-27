Young Islanders: Have your say in new Mental Health Census

Felicity shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Youth Trust. Ed

During Mental Health Awareness Week, 8th – 14th May, the Isle of Wight Youth Trust will be teaming up with schools and community groups across the Island to capture a snapshot of the issues young people are facing, their knowledge of local services and how young people perceive mental health.

The census is being carried out following criticism of the Island’s NHS mental health services in the recent Care Quality Commission Report, released earlier this month.

Youth Trust Director, Mairead Healy said it’s time that young people had their voices heard on the issues that affect them.

“Here at the Youth Trust, we see over 800 children and young people every year through our counselling service. We see young people with a range of issues and hear their views through feedback of our service, but outside of counselling we rarely get to hear directly from other young Islanders. “We want to know about young people’s experiences, perceptions and concerns about mental health which is why we are carrying out this census. We believe this will be invaluable in ensuring better services for our young people on the island and gaining more understanding of their mental health needs. “We are excited to be visiting secondary schools, primary schools and community groups throughout Mental Health Awareness Week and hope to hear from young people all over the Island. But, more than that, this is a great opportunity to start conversations with young people around mental health to break down the stigma which currently exists. At every school we visit, we will be delivering a talk on mental health and the free-to-access support the Youth Trust provides for young Islanders who may need our help.”

“This is a community effort. In addition to involvement of schools across the Island, Southern Vectis is donating a Census Bus for us to travel around in. We hope that young people will recognise that all of us want to better understand their needs and they will seize this opportunity to make their voices heard on mental health.”

Delighted to be lending a hand

Richard Tyldsley, General Manager, Southern Vectis expressed great enthusiasm for the project.

