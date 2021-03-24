Floating Bridge 6: People may pay to use it, but it’s still had massive losses

The Engineers’ and Stakeholders’ Group say Dave Stewart was stating the obvious when he said the floating bridge had an income. He just forgot to mention the huge losses

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Chains of Floating Bridge 5 laid out on the slipway

During a recent debate about Floating Bridge 6 at the Isle of Wight council Corporate Scrutiny Committee (catch up here), council leader, Dave Stewart, made the following comment,

“We need to dispel this myth that FB6 is not providing a service and isn’t generating income, ‘cos that’s not true.”

The council leader didn’t, however, continue his statement by explaining the size of the losses.

Blues: “A dysfunctional money pit”
Following the meeting, Neil Blues, a spokesperson for the Floating Bridge Engineers’ and Stakeholders’ Group said,

“Floating Bridge 6 has not made a regular monthly ‘profit’ during these last awful four years, even though it does take in some ‘income’ money from tickets from commuters and cars who use it, as Cllr Stewart points to the obvious.

“And, of course, loss-making Floating Bridge 6 has wasted taxpayer money paying for push boats, Jenny boats, countless repairs and replacement of parts, and legal and professional fees.  

“Floating Bridge 5 was a good little earner for the Council, and now the new bridge is a dysfunctional money pit.”

Huge losses
The £3.2 million floating bridge project ballooned to £6.4 million by September 2018.

As reported extensively by News OnTheWight during our Deep Dive Series, the costs and losses over 26 months up to September 2020 for FB6 were also eye-watering.

For background, see our archive of over 360 articles relating to the Floating Bridge.

Image: © With kind permission Paul Brown

Wednesday, 24th March, 2021 4:38pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2okP

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*