Flood alert issued for Isle of Wight coastline during today’s high tide

The Environment Agency advise if you have flood protection, install it one hour before high tide and move cars from seafront car parks

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

gurnard seafront flooding

The impact of Storm Ciara is not over yet. The Environment Agency have issued a flood warning for the Isle of Wight for today (Monday)

The warning, which affects Cowes, East Cowes, and Newport reads:

Monday morning’s tide at 11:37 on 10/02/2020 is higher than normal due to Storm Ciara, which brings strong South Westerly Force 7 winds.

The weather increases tide table values by 0.58 m. The total forecast tide is 5.03 metres Chart Datum (2.44 mAOD) at Cowes.

For one hour either side of high water, the tide could come close to affecting a small number of properties at Medina Road, the Arcade, and Cowes High Street near to the Red Jet terminal. Road flooding is expected along the Esplanade, The Parade, Albany Road, York Avenue, Castle Street, Well Road East Cowes and at The Quay, Newport.

At 00:09 on Tuesday 11/02/2020‚ tide levels are much lower, but very minor impact flooding may still occur.

If you have flood protection, please install it one hour before high tide.

Move cars from seafront car parks.

Image: © Dave Miller

Monday, 10th February, 2020 8:26am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nso

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Flooding, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Weather

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*