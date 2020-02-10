Flood alert issued for Isle of Wight coastline during today’s high tide

The impact of Storm Ciara is not over yet. The Environment Agency have issued a flood warning for the Isle of Wight for today (Monday)

The warning, which affects Cowes, East Cowes, and Newport reads:

Monday morning’s tide at 11:37 on 10/02/2020 is higher than normal due to Storm Ciara, which brings strong South Westerly Force 7 winds. The weather increases tide table values by 0.58 m. The total forecast tide is 5.03 metres Chart Datum (2.44 mAOD) at Cowes. For one hour either side of high water, the tide could come close to affecting a small number of properties at Medina Road, the Arcade, and Cowes High Street near to the Red Jet terminal. Road flooding is expected along the Esplanade, The Parade, Albany Road, York Avenue, Castle Street, Well Road East Cowes and at The Quay, Newport. At 00:09 on Tuesday 11/02/2020‚ tide levels are much lower, but very minor impact flooding may still occur. If you have flood protection, please install it one hour before high tide. Move cars from seafront car parks.

Image: © Dave Miller