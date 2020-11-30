Flu vaccinations available for Isle of Wight over 50s from December

People aged over 50 in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will be able to get their free flu vaccination from 1st December, through into the New Year.

As part of the expanded flu vaccination programme, this year is the first that people aged 50 to 64 are also eligible for the free flu vaccination.

It comes as the uptake for this year’s campaign, has so far seen thousands of people across the Island and county come forward to get their flu jab.

Good take-up by over 65s

Latest figures show that on the Island over two thirds of over 65s have so far had their flu vaccination and just under half of two to three year olds have had their vaccination.

This is already showing an increase on figures compared to last year’s campaign throughout the whole flu vaccination campaign.

Legg: This winter is like no other for us

Dr Michele Legg, GP and clinical chair of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said,

“This winter is like no other for us and the NHS is committed to protecting as many people as possible from the effects of flu. “Our flu programme is well underway in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and it’s great to see we have already vaccinated more people this year compared to last year. “We also have access to more flu vaccinations than previous years as we are able to order supplies from a central stock. “We will of course continue to vaccinate people in at risks groups, and it’s great we are now able to offer it to more people in the community. “Getting the flu jab not only protects you from the more severe effects, but reduces the risk of spreading it to those who are more vulnerable. “Individuals aged 50 to 64 will be able to get a vaccine from their GP or pharmacy. GP practices will be in contact with you to arrange an appointment.”

News shared by Mark on behalf of Isle of Wight CCG. Ed

Image: CDC under CC BY 2.0