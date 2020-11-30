£10,000 fundraiser for carbon monoxide detectors to protect at least 800 homes

The Bobby Scheme is calling on businesses in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to raise £10,000 for carbon monoxide detectors to protect vulnerable and elderly people in their own homes across the region this winter.

Known as the silent killer, carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that cannot be seen or smelt without a CO detector, putting lives at risk every year, especially as fires and boilers which run on gas or oil are switched on for the winter. Fitting a CO detector remains the best way to protect family and homes against CO poisoning.

The Bobby Scheme’s 2020 “CO-Be Alarmed” campaign

Last week saw the start of Monoxide Awareness Week, and the Bobby Scheme plans to raise £10,000 this winter to buy and install up to 800 CO detectors across the region and are appealing for support from local businesses and individuals to help fund the initiative.

Supported by the emergency services and local authorities, The Bobby Scheme provides a free service to elderly and vulnerable people, promoting crime prevention, home security and fire safety initiatives.

Qualified Bobby Scheme fitters visit homes to give safety advice and, if necessary, fit CO detectors free of charge in the most effective places around the home to offer the greatest protection for residents.

Need to raise enough for 800 detectors

Theresa Pratt, General Manager of the Blue Lamp Trust, the charity which funds and supports the Bobby Scheme in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said:

“We are running this appeal in conjunction with CO Awareness Week and Energy UK’s “CO – Be Alarmed” campaign to reduce the number of deaths and injuries that happen every year due to carbon monoxide poisoning. “If we can raise enough for 800 detectors, that means we can provide our service throughout the winter when the risk from CO is at its height.”

News shared by Bill on behalf of the Bobby Scheme, in his own words. Ed