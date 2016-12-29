Former band mate pays tribute to Nick Medlin

Following the tragic death of Ventnor man, Nick Medlin, a touching tribute was shared by his work colleagues and family.

Those who knew Nick only recently, might not have realised that he was a keen musician and had played bass for punk band, The Boys, on their 2014 German tour.

He also played on their “Punk Rock Girl” video (see below).

Click on images to see larger versions



Nick is on the right of the photo

“One of the nicest guys anyone could ever meet”

Honest John Plain (of The Boys) said,

“I have just heard about the death of Nick Medlin and am shocked, stunned and extremely upset by the news. “Nick was one of the nicest guys anyone could ever meet. Nick played bass with The Boys on our 2014 German tour and also appears in our promo video for “Punk Rock Girl”. “My heart goes out to Nick’s lovely wife Dani and all his family.”



Man charged

A 32 year old man of no fixed abode, appeared at Portsmouth magistrates charged with manslaughter today (Thursday).

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Winchester Crown Court on 23rd January.

“Punk Rock Girl”

Here’s Nick playing bass for “Punk Rock Girl” by The Boys

Our thoughts are with all those who knew Nick.

