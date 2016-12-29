New ale launching in memory of Mew Langton Brewery – Hunt on for original recipe

Quay Arts in Newport shares this exciting news about not only a new Beer Festival, but also a new Beer! Ed

100 years ago, the building that we now know and love as Quay Arts was a warehouse for the Island’s Mew Langton Brewery.

Next March Quay Arts will be celebrating this legacy by launching an exclusive Quay Ale with the help of the Island Ales brewery.

Who has the original Mew Langton recipe?

To add a touch of authenticity, Quay Arts are asking if anyone has an original Mew Langton recipe.

Manager Paul Armfield, a fan of good ale himself, said,

“It would be a wonderful thing to experience the same tastes that were tasted here all that time ago. “Beers are delicate things and the yeast can react differently to each element it encounters, even the space it is stored in can effect the taste, so this is a real opportunity to get as close to the original flavour. “I’m sure there must be somebody out there who has a recipe or list of ingredients that were used in one of their delicious sounding ales such as ‘Oatmeal Stout’, ‘Nut Ale’ or ‘Light Dinner Ale’, and if there is we would love them to get in touch and help us with our quest.”

Mew Langton memories to form display

To tie in with the launch Quay Arts are also asking Islanders to send in copies of their pictures of family members who worked for Mew Langton with a description of their life and work of no more than 100 words.

The compiled entries will form a display giving a taste of life at the brewery over the years, and they will chose one ‘hidden hero’ to be the face of the new beer.

Recipes, photos and stories will need to be submitted by 15th January by email to p.armfield@quayarts.org

Pioneer of the first screw-top ‘can’ of beer

The Mew Langton Brewery made history by developing the first screw-top ‘can’ of beer in the late 1800s, and the tracks and winch used to transport the barrels onto barges on the Medina can still be seen at Quay arts today.

As well as the new Quay Ale, the beer festival taking place on the 4th and 5th March will feature a selection of beers from round the world.

There will also be a competition to design a label to be launched early next year.

