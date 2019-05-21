Former parish council admin officer accuses councillors of intimidation ‘reminiscent of the East German Stasi’

It may have been crowned Best Village in the Countryfile Magazine Awards, but all is not rosy in the Bembridge Parish Council.

Aside from the troubles with biscuit-gate and the sale of 5-7 High Street, now a former administration officer who worked at Bembridge Parish Council (BPC) says he’s been the victim of ‘intimidation’.

Daniel Faulkner was employed by the Parish Council from the beginning of November last year until the end of April.

Problem getting P45

Earlier this month Mr Faulkner took to the Open Bembridge Facebook Group to share details of failed attempts to get his P45 in time to avoid going onto an emergency tax band with his new employer.

He says he was asked by the BPC to remove the post, but refused, stating it was in the public interest of residents and ratepayers.

New employer told he’s been reported to police

Mr Faulkner then went on to say,

“I noticed a Bembridge parish councillor acting oddly outside my new place of work as I was arriving at the building. Later, during the evening, the councillor in question and one other arrived at a meeting where I was present.”

Mr Faulkner told OnTheWight he’s never seen those councillors at that meeting before. He went on to say,

“In addition to this, a senior figure at my new employer advised me that they had received a telephone call from a Bembridge parish councillor informing them that they were reporting me to the Police about my conduct on Open Bembridge.”

Mr Faulkner said,

“I enjoyed healthy relationships with all the councillors at BPC, so I am surprised by this recent behaviour and clearly the feeling is not mutual.”

Tactics “reminiscent of the East German Stasi”

Going on to say that he did not consider the events mere coincidences and that he believes he hasn’t posted anything on the forum that could be construed as a breach of criminal law, Mr Faulkner added,

“The events and tactics were, in my view, reminiscent of the East German Stasi and I won’t tolerate this kind of intimidation lightly.”

He says he considering submitting a Code of Conduct complaint to the Monitoring Officer.

Failed to respond

OnTheWight has contacted the councillors Mr Faulkner has named to us with a number of questions.

At least two of the councillors have chosen to ignore the original and follow-up emails.

Full council meeting

The BPC will be holding their full council meeting tonight (Tuesday) from 7pm in the Village Hall.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Image: © Simon Clark