Residents take large inflatable biscuit to Bembridge Parish Council meeting

Bembridge Parish Council held an extraordinary meeting last night to discuss a ‘legal matter’ – possibly related to the legal papers filed with the High Court over the proposed sale of 5-7 High Street, Bembridge.

Residents have been in touch with OnTheWight say they were denied access to the meeting, with one parishioner telling us they felt the choice of venue and time of the meeting was “a premeditated move to disallow public access”.

Police called

They went on to say that “a couple of members of the public attempted to enter the office and were told in no uncertain terms to get out. The door was literally slammed in their faces – so hard that the letterbox flap fell off”.

According to the residents, the damage was “blamed on the Parishioners outside” and the police were called. They go on to say that when the police arrived, they “joined in with the banter and general good-naturedness of the gathering outside”.

Click on image to see larger version



Biscuits for the needy

Following an incident last week when Bembridge resident, Alexander Hopkinson Woolley (pictured above in the bow tie, next to the giant digestive), was banned from attending any BPC meetings or BPC properties after attempting to hand over a box of biscuits to the clerk, it was suggested on the ‘Open Bembridge’ Facebook Group that residents attending the meeting take along a box of biscuits, which would be donated to the Pop-Up Soup Kitchen (PUSK).

Earlier today (Thursday), Madeleine Reeder delivered a stack of biscuits to Trevor Blaney (PUSK), all donated by Bembridge residents in protest to how Mr Hopkinson Woolley had been treated.

Click on image to see larger version



Response from BPC

OnTheWight has written to the BPC Clerk and Chairman a number of questions relating to the events and will update once we hear back.