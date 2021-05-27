Forty-six per cent of the Isle of Wight now fully vaccinated with both Covid jabs

In the week which saw all over 30s now eligible to have their Covid vaccines, the Isle of Wight vaccinated almost 8,000 more people.

A total of 163,953 vaccines have now been given out to people across the Island in first and second doses.

Latest data from NHS England published today (Thursday), and recorded by the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS), for the week ending 23rd May, 7,915 doses — 2,187 first and 5,728 second — were given.

Pfizer-Biontech vaccine

Nationally, the rollout is set to reach people in their 20s next week, but some on the Isle of Wight have already started to receive the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine through their GP at hubs across the Island.

In less than six months since the rollout started 96,463 people have now had their first dose of a Covid vaccine, 65.4 per cent of the Island’s entire population.

Forty-six per cent fully vaccinated

Forty-six per cent of the Island, or 67,490 people, are now fully vaccinated from the virus having had both jabs.

Of those aged 80 and over, 89 per cent are fully vaccinated, with 93 per cent of 75s to 79s and 92.5 per cent of those 70 to 74.

Care homes

In older adult care homes on the Island, 94.7 per cent of residents have had their first dose ad 84.3 per cent their second.

Despite an initial hold up for care home staff to have their vaccines, 82.3 per cent of older adult care home staff have had their first dose, with 72.1 per cent having had both.

Across the Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, a further 100,000 vaccines were given, bringing the total number of doses given to those eligible in the region to 1,585,236.

Bryant: Keep up the good work to stop the virus from spreading

With the May Bank Holiday approaching, the Island’s director of public health, Simon Bryant is urging everyone to keep up the good work to stop the virus from spreading once again as it is working.

He said,

“Every single act of care and caution keeps the virus on the back foot and every time someone does those simple basic things they are playing their part in countering Covid.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © DK Photography Isle of Wight