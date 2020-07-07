Free Isle of Wight parking only available to certain keyworkers

The Isle of Wight Council is announcing changes to its free parking offer for key workers.

The council will continue to provide free parking to all NHS staff, health and social care workers and NHS volunteer responders assisting with the coronavirus crisis.

This mirrors the Government’s guidance.

No free parking for other keyworkers

However, from Monday 13th July, it is no longer possible to provide free parking to other key workers who previously benefited from the concession.

Ward: No longer possible to continue providing free parking for all

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“The council has been providing free parking for NHS and all other key workers over the last few months to help with the response to the pandemic. “This was extended last month and continued to support a wider definition of key workers while they are providing essential services to Islanders. “However, as lockdown measures are relaxed, it is no longer possible to continue providing free parking for all. “I must thank and pay tribute to all our key workers who have made a significant difference during lockdown, playing a vital role in the protection of our community and helping to contain the spread of the virus.”

Who is eligible for free parking

Free parking will continue for the following groups:

NHS/CCG staff — display the new government NHS permits.

Health and social care workers — display the new government NHS permits.

NHS volunteer responders — display a letter stating volunteer status, organisation and registration.

All staff making use of the scheme while working, need to provide evidence in their vehicle to prove their eligibility.

Those eligible for free parking can make use of any of the council’s off-street car parks and on-street bays.

