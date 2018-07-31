Free sailing sessions for the kids with Olympic gold medallist, Sarah Ayton

Land Rover are offering free sailing sessions with Double Olympic Gold medalist, Sarah Ayton, for kids aged 8-18 during Cowes Week.

sailing with Sarah Ayton

If you fancy getting the family stuck in during Cowes Week this year, how about booking one of these free sessions with Land Rover?

The company is offering kids the opportunity to get out on the water and be exhilarated by sailing.

Who can take part?
Children of all abilities, aged 8-18 years, will have the chance to sail and learn some tips from two-time Olympic gold medallist, Sarah Ayton.

As well as sailing, throughout the day there will be hospitality, a chance to take part in the Land Rover driving experience, a live Q&A with Sarah Ayton and other exciting off-the-water activities, so take the whole family along.

Where and when
Spaces are limited, so to avoid disappointment book now. The free sailing sessions take place at Lendy Cowes Week on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th August 2018.

Book online.

