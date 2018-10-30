Free travel for armed forces on Remembrance Day with South Western Railway

This latest news is shared from South Western Railway. Ed

South Western Railway is proud to honour the armed forces community by offering free travel for serving troops, veterans and cadets on Sunday 11th November.

Armed forces personnel will be able to travel on any South Western Railway service for free, allowing travel to local Remembrance Day events and the Cenotaph in London for the main national commemoration.

How to claim free travel

They just need to be in uniform or able to show an identification card with their branch of the military stated (British Army, Royal Air Force or Royal Navy). The offer is also open to members of the cadet forces in uniform and veterans who display valid identification, such as the MOD issued Veteran’s Badge.

Supporting Remembrance Sunday is of huge importance to South Western Railway as many of its staff, including guards, signallers and drivers, are ex-members of the armed forces.

Alan Penlington, Customer Experience Director for South Western Railway, said:

“Remembrance Day is a solemn occasion where we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to help keep us safe. This year will be especially poignant as we reflect on the centenary of the end of the First World War. “We support the Royal British Legion as a significant number of our team come from a service background and are pleased to honour the armed forces with this offer of free travel. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend local, regional and national events on this important day.”

The Royal British Legion’s Head of Remembrance, Catherine Davies, said: