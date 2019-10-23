Freshwater Independent Lifeboat honoured for outstanding contributions

Freshwater Independent Lifeboat was invited to attend the UK Honours ceremony hosted by The Royal Life Saving Society UK at the breathtaking Worcester Cathedral.

The ceremony recognises the thousands of UK volunteers for their outstanding contribution to keep people safe around the coastlines, and in the water.

Some of same crew from 47 years ago

The lifeboat was established in 1972, with a number of the original crew still serving and on call 24/7.

Being one of the longest established lifeboat stations on the Isle of Wight, the RLSS UK agreed that the volunteer crews dedication to saving lives needed to be recognised.

14 nominations for various levels of service

At the prestigious event, FILB was represented by Rob McLaren (Chairman – pictured left above), Tony Moore (Senior Coxswain – pictured right above) and Kai Hall (D-Class Helm).

Rob McLaren said,

“The award ceremony exceeded our expectations. It was quite humbling to be surrounded by so many selfless people with so many stories to tell, none of which are paid and are all volunteers. “We had 14 nominations for various levels of service across our crews, and with a combined service of over 200 years, this event was very special to us.”

Recognition of Service 40 years: Martin Gould, Dave Kempster, and Paddy Longmore

Kai Hall by Matt Pereira Photography

Service Medal 12 years: Tony Moore, Sandra Theale, Ray Scott, Rob McLaren, and Pearl Morley

Certificate of Thanks 4 years: Kai Hall, Ronan McCann, Tom Stafford, Andy Dye, Tim Lee, and Sean Galloway

The awards were presented by Robert Gofton (RLSS UK CEO) and Ian Hutchins (RLSS UK President).

News above shared by Martin on behalf of Freshwater Independent Lifeboat. Ed

Image: © Matt Pereira Photography