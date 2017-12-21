Isle of Wight mixed martial arts club fundraising for training equipment

An Isle of Wight mixed martial arts club is seeking help from Islanders as part of their fundraising efforts for new training equipment.

Indy Briar from the club explains,

“Weʼre raising £2,000 for a new cage canvas, upkeep of the building, children’s equipment and money to take students to the mainland for training “We are a small MMA (mixed martial arts) club on the Isle of Wight. My partner Alex Box is the head coach, he is almost completely self taught, as there was no where to train here before we started. Through our own funding Alex has travelled to different gyms on the mainland to learn techniques to bring back to the Island. “We have a lot of young talent coming to train in our gym and the biggest problem we have is none of them have the money to travel to learn. We don’t want Isle of Wight talent stifled by the travel costs of leaving.”

She goes on to say,

“We also need work doing to our training cage and equipment for our ever increasing children’s classes. We want to split what we raise between helping our students and getting new equipment! “We also want to start a free training programme for youths who need direction, as we are aware that marital arts can help and heal people with no outlet for their energy. We hope to move forward into 2018 by giving young people on the island as much opportunity as possible to excel in this exciting sport.”

Show your support over on the Just Giving Funjdraising page.