Fundraiser to cover volunteers’ Covid-19 fines raises £800 in 24 hours

A total to 42 people have donated from as little of £5 to as much as £100 to help cover the fines issued to the volunteers who were painting the building

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

person on laptop holding credit card by rupixen

A fundraiser to cover Covid-19 fines issued to six volunteers at Ventnor Football Club has raised over £800.

The Go Fund Me appeal was launched by George Creighton at the weekend after six volunteers painting a 200 square metre building at the club on Whitwell Road were issued with £100 fines.

See update to story

The Government’s Lockdown guidelines state you can go to work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, if you cannot reasonably do so from home.

A person walking their dog had reported the volunteers to the Police, who issued the fines after stating the work was non-essential.

Creighton: “Fingers crossed that common sense prevails”
George told News OnTheWight,

“We’re overwhelmed with people’s generosity and can’t thank them enough! We’ve heard from the police and put forward all the club details and why we were there. Hopefully meaning we don’t get fined.

“We’ve decided to donate the money to the football club to help with more maintenance as it has had its fair share of problems over the years.

“Fingers crossed that common sense prevails and it goes no further.”

If you want to add your support you can via the Go Fund Me page.

Image: rupixen.com under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 1st March, 2021 2:33pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oi0

Filed under: Isle of Wight Football, Isle of Wight News, Law & Order, Police, Sports, Top story, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*