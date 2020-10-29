Get £10,000 grant to make your home warmer and more energy efficient

Homeowners on the Island could receive up to £10,000 towards the cost of making their homes warmer and more energy efficient.

The Isle of Wight will be one of the first places in the country to benefit from a new allocation of government money – thanks to a successful bid by the Isle of Wight Council.

Get help to apply for grant

The council has teamed up with the local Footprint Trust charity to deliver the project and help people through the process of applying for this local grant.

They are looking for owner-occupiers and landlords who would like to save money on their energy bills, and give their homes a green makeover.

Up to £10,000 per household

The total grant available is up to £10,000 per household for owner-occupiers, with landlords eligible for up to £5,000 per property.

Under the scheme, low-income households will be able to apply for grant funding to cover the cost of hiring tradespeople to upgrade the energy performance of their home.

This could fund insulation, a green heating system such as a heat pump, draught proofing, double glazing, solar panels and other energy efficiency measures.

Hastings: A fantastic coup for the Island

Welcoming the news, Councillor Steve Hastings, cabinet member for the environment, said,

“To secure this level of national funding is a fantastic coup for the Island. “These grants will support those most in need by helping to raise the energy efficiency of their homes, cut energy bills and reduce their carbon emissions. “At the same time, the scheme will reduce fuel poverty on the Island and help to phase out the installation of high carbon fossil fuel heating. “We’re also working closely with the Isle of Wight College on training and apprenticeship opportunities, to support local jobs in green construction and trades.”

Could save up to £600 a year on your energy bills

Speaking for The Footprint Trust, Ray Harrington-Vail said,

“The Green Island Grant gives a great opportunity for Isle of Wight households to save money, keep warmer and reduce their impact on the environment. “We’re looking for households now to get in touch and find out if they are eligible – and maybe save up to £600 a year on their energy bills.”

Get in touch

To find out if you are eligible email [email protected] or call them on (01983) 822282.

Alternatively you can visit the Footprint Trust Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Sdf Rf under CC BY 2.0